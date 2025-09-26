Kitsap County deputies uncover meth lab

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — A man is under investigation for allegedly running a backyard meth lab in unincorporated Bremerton.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office first informed residents near NW Lakeview Drive, just north of Kitsap Lake, about the ongoing investigation into a methamphetamine lab in their neighborhood on Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) officers were serving an arrest warrant at around noon that same day when they stumbled across the operation.

“When DOC officers located the 44-year-old Bremerton man who was the target of the warrant in a canopy storage area and workshop outside the residence, they also spotted what appeared to be completed meth product and a methamphetamine manufacturing lab,” reported the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

DOC officers then called 911 to request help from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies secured the scene and obtained a search warrant, while Bremerton PD officers brought in K-9 Officer “Mayhem,” who allegedly alerted on multiple areas within the canopy, indicating the presence of illegal drugs.

After finding the “small, operational meth lab” in the home, deputies left called in a Washington State Patrol (WSP) laboratory takedown team and closed off the area to reduce potential risks of exposure to hazardous chemicals.

Deputies told neighbors at the time that there was no known danger to the public, but those living nearby should avoid getting close to the home out of an abundance of caution.

The WSP team, wearing protective equipment, worked to secure evidence and remove the dangerous material.

Kitsap County deputies took the suspect into custody on the DOC warrant, and an investigation into the alleged meth lab is underway.

