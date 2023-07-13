KIRO 7 speaks with victim of Bellevue drive-by shooting in exclusive interview

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The man Bellevue Police say shot at a man in a drive-by shooting at a gas station in May is now behind bars.

Police said that Romeo Plummer fired a gun at Jorge Martinez on May 27. Plummer is now facing charges of assault and drive-by shooting. The woman police said was driving the car, Erika Solis-Ibarra, is also behind bars facing a drive-by shooting charge.

“It was kind of heartbreaking for me, traumatizing,” Martinez said. “He told me to eff up and be quiet and I turned around and when I turned around he started doing some gang signs at me.”

Martinez captured the whole thing on his cell phone. He said he doesn’t know the alleged shooter, the driver, or either of the other two passengers that were in the car at the time.

“All I could do is like record in case I get shot I want my family to know who shot me and my daughters and stuff,” he said. “A picture says a thousand words but a video says everything, a video doesn’t lie.”

Solis-Ibarra and Plummer were both arrested and face charges for a drive-by shooting. Plummer is also facing an assault charge.

“I’m happy he got arrested,” Martinez said.

During Plummer’s arrest, police also found four 3D-printed guns also known as ghost guns.

“They are extremely dangerous in that they are unregistered, there’s no serial number to trace them and when you’re dealing with bad actors who are able to manufacture these weapons and have them, it causes a lot of trouble and really heartache for the police department,” Meghan Black, of the Bellevue Police Department, said.

©2023 Cox Media Group