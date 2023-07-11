Ghost guns and 3D printer discovered in home of Bellevue drive-by shooting suspect

Several ghost guns and a 3D printer were discovered when a man was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

On May 27, there was a shooting in the 11600 block of Northeast 8th Street. According to police, someone fired shots out of the window of car. No one was injured.

After an investigation, 24-year-old Romeo Plummer was charged in connection with the incident.

Police believe Plummer was in the car with several other people, when there was an argument with a man at a gas station.

As the car left the gas station, police say Plummer fired several times out of the window.

Once Plummer was identified, a search warrant was served at his Seattle home, where detectives found four ghost guns, the 3D printer, ammunition and other evidence that pointed to Plummer as the shooter.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was also arrested. Charges are pending.

