Kirkland man held on $150K bail after pleading not guilty to child molestation

KIRKLAND, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Kirkland man pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree child molestation in King County Court Tuesday morning.

According to court records, Daniel Hurne, 47, is accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl between May 2024 and October 2025.

Prosecutors asked for $150,000 bail. The victim’s mother addressed the court, asking for a high bail, hoping to keep Hurne behind bars so that the community could be protected as the case moves forward.

“The state has filed two counts of child molestation in the first degree involving my daughter. These are not minor allegations. Repeated sexual contact with a child and a profound breach of trust,” the victim’s mother said.

Bail was set at $150,000, and Hurne was ordered to have no contact with children.

“Children, by their nature, are vulnerable individuals in our society, and the fact that an adult would prey upon children, especially one as young as 10 years old, I think does demonstrate, clearly, that he poses an extreme danger to the community,” Judge Brian McDonald said.

Hurne had a naturopathic license suspended in 2014

Court records also show that in 2014, Hurne had his naturopathic license suspended for alleged misconduct with his patients.

“When allegations involve the sexual exploitation of a child, the risk associated with access to children and the public cannot be minimized,” the victim’s mother said.

Hurne’s trial is tentatively set for March 23.

Follow James Lynch on X. Read more of his stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group