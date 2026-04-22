Kirkland casino company closes SeaTac location, lays off 65 employees

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Approximately 65 employees have been laid off by Maverick Gaming, a Kirkland-based casino company, as it shuttered its Silver Dollar SeaTac Casino.

The layoffs are scheduled to take effect on June 30 and span a wide range of positions, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed Tuesday.

In late September 2025, the company notified the state that it planned to permanently close Silver Dollar SeaTac Casino, located at 19202 Pacific Highway S., on December 2, 2025.

Maverick Gaming noted it did not close the casino at the time due to ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, and the company was actively negotiating the sale of the location to a potential buyer.

Majority of cuts hit table game dealers at SeaTac casino location

A vast majority of positions impacted by the closure are “Table Game Dealers,” though several other positions were cut, including servers, line cooks, cashiers, and security, among others.

In July 2025, Maverick Gaming filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Maverick’s website lists 24 other casino locations in Washington, as well as some in Nevada and Colorado.

Maverick Gaming sold three of its Seattle-area locations to entities affiliated with Oak Street Real Estate Capital for nearly $62 million in 2022 and 2023, though it continued to operate the gaming rooms at all three locations, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

In 2021, the company moved its headquarters from Las Vegas to Kirkland. Both its assets and liabilities were estimated to be between $100 million and $500 million, according to Maverick Gaming’s bankruptcy filing, obtained by The Puget Sound Business Journal.

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This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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