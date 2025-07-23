King County’s new public safety tax puts county among highest taxed in WA

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

After hearing public comment, mostly in favor, and debating the measure, the King County Council voted 8-1 to pass a new criminal justice sales and use tax. The one-tenth of 1% tax adds about 10 cents to a $100 purchase.

“A sales tax is not the tool that any of us would have chosen in an ideal world, but the legislature didn’t give us a menu of options,” King County Council Member Girmay Zahilay said. “They gave us one tool, and it’s the only tool available to avoid devastating cuts to our core public safety services.”

The county is facing a budget deficit of about $180 million, mostly due to funding cuts at the federal level.

The shortfall would hamper the county’s ability to fund core public services like sheriff’s deputies, prosecutors, public defenders, and agencies that provide services and support for crime victims.

King County Council member Reagan Dunn votes against tax

During public comment, most were in favor of the tax, even those who expressed concern. King County Council member Reagan Dunn was the only council member to vote against the plan.

“King County has raised taxes by more than 40% on taxpayers over the last 10 years,” Dunn said. “That’s a very significant set of increases, for all kinds of different things.”

The new tax goes into effect January 1, 2026, and puts King County among the highest taxed counties in the state.

