King County Sheriff’s Office seeks help with hit-and-run

SEATTLE — The King County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a hit-and-run collision earlier this week in hopes the public can help identify the car involved.

On Sunday, June 16 at 7:17 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Southeast 200th Street and 148th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated King County for a hit-and-run injury collision.

The car struck a pedestrian, who suffered critical injuries and continues to be hospitalized with injuries.

Based on evidence, the car was identified as a white/cream, 2007 to 2014 Cadillac Escalade with a missing or damaged driver’s side mirror. The Escalade is missing a front plate and has six-spoke chrome rims, chrome running boards, and a roof rack.

Anyone with information or who may recognize the car is asked to send tips to: KCSO.MarrUnitTips@kingcounty.gov

