King County Sheriff hosting gun buyback on September 6

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) announced they will be holding an anonymous gun buyback event on Saturday, September 6 in Shoreline.

In a post on Facebook, KCSO says firearms will be given in exchange for firearms from 9 a.m. to noon at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N

The Sheriff’s Office will pay out the following based on the type of firearm:

$25 for antique firearms, junk guns, inoperable firearms, receivers/frames only, and bump-fire stocks

$50 for muzzle-loading firearms manufactured after 1941

$100 for rifles, shotguns, .22LR weapons firearms, and revolvers

$200 for pistols

$300 for AR-15s, AK-47s, and machine guns

KSCO says they will not accept BB guns, toy guns, ammunition, magazines, scopes or other accessories.

They added if you or someone is struggling to call or text 988 to talk to a trained professional 24/7

