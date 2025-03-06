King County sergeant saves mother with kidney donation

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A Sergeant for the King County Sheriff’s Office donated his kidney to save his mother’s life.

“She gave me life, and I’d like her to stick around a little longer,” Sgt. Jason Houck said.

His mother Cindy was recently diagnosed with kidney disease and was in need of a transplant.

She told KIRO 7 that her son immediately volunteered to help.

“I was crying, and I was sitting in the car by myself, and he goes, ‘I’ve got two, I’ll give you one,’” Cindy said. “I’m very happy and very lucky.”

The surgery happened on March 4.





