King County passes $20 billion budget with housing protections, property-tax increase

The King County Council unanimously approved a two-year, $20 billion budget Tuesday that expands investments in housing, public safety, and behavioral health, while bracing for potential federal funding cuts.

The spending plan pays for core county operations, including Metro buses, sewage treatment, jails, courts, and drug-treatment programs. It also raises the countywide property-tax levy from 10 cents to 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. For a median $850,000 home, that means an annual increase from about $85 to $127.

Housing emerged as one of the central themes of the budget. Council members approved an amendment from Councilmember Claudia Balducci to fund the next phase of a countywide housing needs assessment. Another amendment, sponsored by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, aims to “Trump-proof” housing assistance by setting aside funds to offset any federal cuts.

“The very funding that we’ve been able to rely on for decades is at threat,” Mosqueda said before her amendment passed. “It’s being weaponized.”

The budget adds about $6 million for shelter space and rental assistance, and boosts funding for behavioral-health services and the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center.

Advocates push for 58 new positions in King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

Public safety advocates pushed last week for 58 new positions in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The final budget funds nine, including one additional prosecutor and eight victim advocates, which is far short of the original request. The county is also investing $10 million to improve oversight and financial controls in the Department of Community and Human Services after a recent audit flagged unauthorized payments.

County Executive Shannon Braddock, who leaves office next week as Executive-elect Girmay Zahilay takes over, called the final plan a balanced budget. Councilmember Reagan Dunn praised Budget Chair Rod Dembowski for steering the massive package across the finish line.

“Rock solid job on this, man,” said Dunn. “I know it doesn’t look it or feel like it, but it came out really well, so good job on a massive deal.”

With Tuesday’s vote, Zahilay will inherit the county’s first budget in years that isn’t shadowed by major cuts. Council members said part of that was the result of passing two taxes earlier this year, including a property tax increase in December that funds Harborview Medical Center and a July sales tax to fund law enforcement and the courts.

