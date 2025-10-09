New King County 24/7 hotline allows victims to report hate crimes anonymously

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County has launched the Stop Hate Hotline, a new resource for victims of hate crimes and bias incidents.

Announced on Thursday, the hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Victims can report hate crimes in the county by calling 833-786-7481 or 833-STOP-H81.

Callers will have the option to leave contact information for follow-up services or report incidents anonymously.

The idea for the hotline originated from legislation introduced in 2022 by King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, aimed to make it easier and safer for people to come forward and report hate-based crimes.

“Hate crimes are widely underreported, and this hotline creates a vital pathway for victims to safely come forward,” said Councilmember Dunn.

Councilmember Dunn is collaborating with both King County Executive Shannon Braddock and Crisis Connections, a nonprofit organization that provides mental health and crisis outreach services.

Victims will be able to reach the hotline by phone, with real-time translation services available in over 200 languages.

