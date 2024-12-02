King County is using AI cameras to catch bus lane violators

SEATTLE, Wash. — Bus lane violators, beware.

King County Metro is testing out cameras equipped with artificial intelligence to watch for drivers in transit-only lanes.

It’s a pilot project that utilizes cameras on two buses to see how often people break the law by driving in the bus lanes.

The agency is focusing on the RapidRide E Line, which runs along Aurora Avenue North between Shoreline and downtown Seattle, and Route 7, which connects Rainier Beach to downtown Seattle.

During the pilot project, King County Metro says no drivers will be issued any tickets or fines. Ultimately, jurisdictions – not Metro ­– has the authority to use on-bus cameras to issue tickets.

How does it work?

Two cameras — both front-facing—are installed inside the bus at the top of the windshield.

King County Metro says the cameras will identify the violation and note the location of where it happened. They record drivers in bus lanes for 10 seconds.

When is this happening?

The 60-day pilot project began on Nov. 6 and will end on Jan. 4.

What’s next?

In 2025, Metro will review the results to decide whether it should recommend using cameras to issue tickets to lawbreakers.

If the answer is yes, the city of Seattle and other jurisdictions where Metro operates would have to create a program to cite drivers using these cameras.

