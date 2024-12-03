King County estimates over $11 million in November storm damage

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Emergency Management estimates November’s storm systems caused more than $11 million in damages to government departments, municipalities, and other public organizations.

After the first week of the storm, Emergency Management says it collected two types of initial damage estimates and gave them to the state.

More than 1,700 survey responses were submitted, and roughly 250 people claimed major damages to their homes and businesses.

If you haven’t reported damages yet, Emergency Management is collecting surveys through Dec. 31. You can submit them by clicking here.

King County says this may include damage caused by the bomb cyclone, straight-line winds, flooding, mudslides, or landslides from Nov. 17 to 24.

This will help the county make the case that assistance from the state or the federal government is needed.

If King County does receive assistance, this information will be used as a starting point to notify residents and businesses of grants and loans available.

©2024 Cox Media Group