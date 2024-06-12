King County bus hangs off ledge after driver loses control

SEATTLE — A King County Metro bus crashed into a fence and hung off an 8-foot ledge Sunday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 3:06 a.m. on June 9, Seattle police officers with the Southwest Precinct responded to a report of a bus collision.

When officers arrived, they found that the articulate bus had struck a fence and was hanging off an 8-foot ledge.

No building or home was hit by the bus.

According to police, the driver said they swerved to avoid a collision with an object in the road before they lost control.

There were a few passengers on the bus. The only injury was the complaint of pain from a single intoxicated rider, police said.

King County Metro also responded to the scene, and the bus was towed from the ledge.

KIRO 7 News has reached out Seattle police for more information, including the exact location of the collision.

















