King County Assessor John Wilson suspends campaign for county executive

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

King County Assessor John Wilson has suspended his campaign for King County executive.

“After thoughtful reflection, I have decided to suspend my campaign for King County Executive,” Wilson wrote in a statement Thursday.

His decision to withdraw from the race comes after he was arrested last week for allegedly violating a restraining order filed by his ex-fiancée Lee Keller.

“In recent weeks, personal matters have drawn attention away from the critical issues that deserve the public’s full focus—issues like public safety, housing affordability, and fair taxation,” Wilson wrote in his statement. “I believe it is in the best interest of the community to remove any distractions from that conversation.”

“I remain deeply committed to the values that inspired my campaign and will continue advocating for the priorities that matter most to the people of King County,” he continued. “I’m grateful for the support I’ve received and look forward to continuing to serve the residents of King County in my role as Assessor.”

Although Wilson was arrested, no charges were filed against the assessor. However, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t be charged later.

Wilson could be charged at any time before the statute of limitations expires. The problem appears to be that prosecutors have yet to get all the evidence from the Seattle Police Department and/or they haven’t made a charging decision at this time.

The case has been turned over to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to avoid any conflict of interest.

Council members call for King County assessor’s resignation

King County council members have been calling for Wilson’s resignation for weeks.

“It is clear that John Wilson needs to address his ongoing and escalating behavior and resign as county assessor,” King County Council member Claudia Balducci wrote in a statement in response to Wilson’s arrest. “Alongside advocates for survivors of violence and intimate partner abuse, I have repeatedly called for Wilson to step aside. For too long, we have allowed people in positions of power to be shielded from accountability for abusive behavior. The people and employees of King County deserve better from their leadership.”

Council members went so far as to vote no confidence at a council meeting in June.

“I see it as a pattern, a very dangerous pattern, and certainly not one that we want in our highest levels of government in King County,” King County Council member Girmay Zahilay, running against Wilson for county executive, said.

Lee Keller voices concerns for safety

Keller said in court that she was “very concerned” for her safety.

“I currently have an active restraining order in place, and John Wilson continues to violate it,” she added.

Wilson’s attorney, John Palito, countered, saying, “Ms. Keller has stated John Wilson has never assaulted her. There has never been any threats of physical assault. There are allegations that he violated an order of protection. That’s it. There have been cries for him to quit. He’s not going to.”

Wilson has publicly and repeatedly denied Keller’s claims, describing the legal battle as politically motivated.

“This is a new low point for county politics,” Wilson stated in a Facebook post in June. “And let me state this loud and clear – I have never posed a stalking threat or harassed Ms. Lee Keller, my former fiancée. I have posed no danger to her whatsoever.”

John Wilson appears on ‘The John Curley Show’

In June, he told KIRO Newsradio’s John Curley that he expected the restraining order to be dismissed soon.

“This is the third time that she has taken some action like this, and each and every time she has withdrawn it before it ever went to court,” Wilson said.

At that point, Keller said in a statement, through her attorneys, that she had no plans to drop the order.

“The restraining order against John Wilson remains in place. I will not be changing my mind, despite his repeated efforts to coerce me to dismiss it,” she wrote.

Contributing: James Lynch and Charlie Harger, KIRO Newsradio

