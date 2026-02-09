King County argues Trump overreached on funding for housing, roads and health care

King County argued Monday in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that conditions attached to federal funding by the Trump administration are illegal and unconstitutional, according to county officials.

During oral arguments in downtown Seattle, attorneys for King County said the directives — which target diversity, equity and inclusion programs, immigration policies, LGBTQ+ protections and abortion access — improperly attempt to override Congress’ authority over federal spending.

“No one is above the law, and the constitution in this case is crystal clear: spending power rests with Congress – not the President,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said in a statement. “We will keep fighting to uphold the constitution and protect the people of King County from illegal federal overreach.”

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said the administration’s actions threaten funding that local governments rely on to provide basic services.

“The Trump administration is weaponizing federal funds to try to coerce cities and counties to compromise on their values and adopt the administration’s harmful political ideology,” Zahilay said. “This is a clear abuse of presidential authority, and it jeopardizes vital funding for housing, health care, transit and other services that our local communities depend on. Here in King County, we are not caving to President Trump’s bullying tactics and unlawful threats and will continue to stand up to protect our people and values.”

At issue are federal grants awarded by Congress for which King County met all required conditions.

County officials say the president later attempted to revise those terms to advance federal directives, including requiring local law enforcement agencies to support federal civil immigration efforts.

King County is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit and is joined by more than 70 other local governments, including Boston, Chicago, New York City, Denver, San Francisco, Multnomah County in Oregon, Hennepin County in Minnesota, Columbus, Nashville and Pittsburgh.

The lawsuit challenges actions by the U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Health and Human Services to add grant conditions based on Trump administration executive orders.

The case was filed in May 2025.

A temporary restraining order was granted, and courts have issued three preliminary injunctions in King County’s favor, blocking the federal government from enforcing the disputed conditions on grants.

County officials say those rulings have allowed King County to receive nearly $165 million in federal grant funding for services such as roads, transit, affordable housing and public health.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to issue a decision in the case in the coming months.

©2026 Cox Media Group