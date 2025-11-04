Kia driver fleeing deputies hit spike strip at 105 mph in Kittitas County

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s office says a man driving a Kia hatchback tried to flee from deputies north of Ellensburg early Sunday morning.

At around 1:40 a.m., the driver reportedly ran two stop signs and tried to speed away from deputies who started a pursuit.

The sheriff’s office says the driver dropped off a passenger before getting onto I-90 heading eastbound.

He reached speeds up to 105 miles per hour before a deputy deployed a spike strip across the highway, slowing the driver down.

In a dashcam video posted to Facebook, a deputy can be seen conducting a PITT maneuver to stop the Kia.

The 35-year-old driver got out of the car on foot but was quickly arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

He is facing charges of felony eluding and possession of a controlled substance, among other charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group