Key Peninsula Fire division chief sidelined by $30K theft

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — One Thursday morning thieves stole $30,000 dollars in fire equipment from the Key Peninsula Fire Headquarters.

The equipment belongs to a division chief, who will be sidelined until the equipment can be recovered or replaced.

Multiple thieves arrived at the fire station around midnight Thursday morning in a pickup with a blacked-out license plate.

The thieves broke windows on four station utility vehicles to access equipment inside. Key Peninsula Fire Public Information Officer Anne Nesbit says the thieves left and came back again around 1 a.m.

Nesbit says the theft we be a blow to their budget if they cannot recover the equipment. Further, she says what was stolen will be hard for the thieves to sell. The stolen items include water rescue and structural firefighter gear.

