Kent Police: Man admits to attacking woman after he’s arrested wearing the same clothes

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police say a 26-year-old man from Covington is behind bars after admitting to violently attacking a woman.

According to the department, the attack happened on the morning of September 15 near Central Avenue North.

The 29-year-old woman told police that the man jumped her from behind, dragged her into the bushes, and strangled her until she blacked out.

The woman told officers that when she woke up, she found the man sexually assaulting her.

She fought back and was able to escape.

The next day, detectives canvassed the area for surveillance footage. The department says they found clear images of the suspect and shared them with patrol officers.

The department then asked a sergeant assigned to the newly developed Kent PD Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) to look for the man.

Police say he was found near the Kent Transit Center, still wearing the same clothes he had on during the attack.

After being read his rights, detectives say the man made a full confession, so they booked him into jail.

