Kent police arrest two in 2024 Campus Park killing of high school student

Kent police have arrested two Auburn residents in connection with the fatal shooting of a Kent-Meridian High School student at Campus Park last year, authorities said Monday.

The arrests come nearly a year after officers responded to a report of a person found unresponsive on the morning of June 3, 2024, at Campus Park, located at 9890 South 252nd Street in Kent.

Officers arrived around 11:08 a.m. and found a teenage boy lying face down.

Puget Sound Fire personnel confirmed he had died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

According to police, witnesses in the park reported hearing gunfire and seeing vehicles leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Over the past year, Kent detectives followed leads, interviewed witnesses, and executed several search warrants as part of the investigation.

That work eventually led investigators to identify two suspects involved in the teen’s death.

The first suspect, a juvenile male from Auburn, was taken into custody by Federal Way police on June 6, 2025, in connection with a separate case.

Three days later, on June 9, officers with Valley SWAT and Kent’s Special Investigations Unit arrested the second suspect, an adult male, also from Auburn.

Police said the arrest was made without incident.

Prosecutors are expected to charge both suspects with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

No further information about the suspects or the motive has been released.

