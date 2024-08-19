Kent Police arrest sleeping driver inside stolen car

KENT - — Kent Police arrested a 38-year-old Tukwila man with multiple warrants and recovered a stolen car—thanks to a concerned member of the community.

On Friday at 4:45 p.m., the person flagged an on-duty officer about something suspicious they saw.

The department said the person saw a driver passed out inside a vehicle on West Gowe Street with the engine still running.

When the officer arrived, he reportedly noticed the driver with a towel over his head and burnt foil on the dashboard.

The department said the officer parked his patrol vehicle in front of the car to prevent the driver from going anywhere and ran the plates.

It revealed the car was stolen out of Seattle.

Kent Police said the officer then called for backup. The officers put a ‘terminator’ device behind the tires, designed to flatten them if the driver tries to escape.

The department said its officers woke the driver using their PA system and sirens, but he refused to cooperate.

The man tried to drive away but couldn’t, so Kent Police said he tried running and didn’t get very far.

Officers said the man then tried to fake a medical emergency, and his symptoms cleared when they told him he would be taken to the hospital and they would wait with him until he was released.

In addition to being inside a stolen car, trying to run from officers, and driving without a license, Kent Police said the man had multiple ID cards that were not his.

The man also had a warrant for a DUI out of Renton and one for theft out of Kirkland.

