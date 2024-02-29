Kent officers chase down burglary suspect at elementary school

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police arrested a burglar at a Kent elementary school early Monday.

Officers were dispatched to Soos Creek Elementary School for an alarm at 2:11 a.m. Dispatchers told officers the alarm company was able to see someone inside.

Once they arrived, officers formed a perimeter around the building. One officer saw a broken window and could hear moving inside the building.

As officers ran toward the suspect, a door popped open and he saw a “bewildered” looking woman in the doorway. She was holding several items but quickly threw them down and took off.

Though an officer yelled for her to stop, she continued to run as the officer followed behind. As she approached a fence, he caught up to her and took her into custody.

Police later found that the suspect used an axe to break a window to get into the school.

The 23-year-old was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree burglary. She also may be charged with possessing stolen property, malicious mischief, possessing burglary tools, possessing dangerous weapons on school grounds, and obstructing.

