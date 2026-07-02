CID businesses voice frustration over lack of foot traffic, safety during World Cup

SEATTLE — Business owners and neighborhood advocates from Seattle’s Chinatown International District (CID) protested Wednesday morning near Seattle Stadium, voicing frustrations over declining sales and perceived neglect during the World Cup.

While other parts of the city are experiencing economic boosts from the international event, businesses in the CID report significant drops in revenue.

The demonstration highlighted a stark contrast, as the Downtown Association Chair Mari Horita previously noted that domestic visitor foot traffic alone exceeded 580,000 people, contributing to local businesses recording record sales.

However, businesses in the Chinatown-International District have seen sales decrease by 22% compared to the previous year.

Gary Lee, a CID advocate, described the situation by saying, “I hate to say it, but it feels like a ghost town.”

The protest featured signs calling out the city, with Lee directly criticizing Mayor Katie Wilson.

“Wilson claims to be an advocate for marginalized communities of color, but all she did was turn the CID into a human dumping ground and we’ve had enough,” Lee stated.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addressed concerns about visitor distribution, stating that the city has put significant effort into encouraging visitors to explore neighborhoods beyond the downtown core.

“I think that we have definitely seen that a lot of energy was put into trying to make sure that as visitors are coming, they are venturing out of that downtown core,” she said.

Following the ongoing concerns, the Mayor’s office issued a statement acknowledging that crime and disorder in the area have gone unaddressed for too long:

“The Chinatown-International District’s history and culture are a vital part of Seattle’s identity. The City is committed to ensuring the CID is a vibrant part Seattle for years to come.

In advance of the FIFA tournament, the City, King County, and FIFA local organizing committee worked together to introduce a Chinatown-International District shuttle stop for the duration of the summer, including the World Cup games in Seattle, in an effort to boost access to the CID for visitors.

Over 16,000 riders have utilized the shuttle during the four Seattle matches. Crime and disorder issues in the CID have gone unaddressed for far too long. Mayor Katie Wilson has recently undertaken a new initiative to address longstanding issues in Little Saigon.

The Seattle Police Department and outreach workers from the Evergreen Treatment Services REACH and We Deliver Care programs are collaborating to reinvigorate the nationally recognized Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion strategy that originated in Seattle and King County in 2011.

These partners are actively working to address crime at 12th Avenue and Jackson Street, and the city is making investments in community activations, neighborhood ambassadors, Health One resources, crime prevention through environmental design, and increased outreach in the neighborhood.

We continue to work with the CID community to address their concerns and ensure it is a safe, active, and neighborhood”

Tanya Woo, a CID business owner, expressed her frustration.

“The rest of downtown is benefiting. We are not. So, enough is enough,” she said.

Anita Woo, Tanya’s mother, emphasized the persistent nature of the challenges facing the neighborhood.

“A lot of us get tired year after year the problem is persistent,” she said.

Crime remains a significant concern for some in the CID, with Lee specifically pointing out that “the corner of 12th Avenue and Jackson Street is worse than ever,” though specific numbers from the Seattle Police Department to substantiate a statistical increase in crime were not available.

Business owners from the Chinatown International District plan to distribute flyers outside Seattle Stadium on Monday, during the Round of 16 match, in an effort to attract more customers to their neighborhood.

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