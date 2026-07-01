Family displaced, dogs missing after Mercer Island house fire

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Five people are displaced and two dogs are missing after an early-morning house fire on Mercer Island.

Firefighters first got the call about a fire at a home near Lakeridge Elementary School at around 1 a.m.

Arriving crews found “heavy fire conditions” and had to take up a defensive position in order to save nearby structures from being exposed to the flames, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue Battalion Cheif Jon Wiseman.

Wiseman reported seeing lots of sparks coming from the fire, and residents as far as Seattle could see the thick cloud of smoke as the house burned.

Firefighters ensured all ocupants got out of the home safely, adding that five people were now displaced from this single-family residence.

Two dogs were also in the home at the time of the fire. Wiseman says the family believes both dogs were able to get out of the home, but remain unaccounted for Wednesday morning.

Wiseman and the family asked Mercer Island neighbors to keep an eye out for the two dogs: a small dog and a labradoodle.

The home was built on a hill, making the lanscape challenging for firefighters to get around, and prompting Eastside Fire to maintain a defensive strategy for over two hours.

By around 4 a.m., crews had control over the fire, but said they’d likely be working on suppresing any flames well into the morning and possibly into the afternoon.

“The house does look like it’s destroyed, we’re still assessing to what leve, but that’s what it looks like,” said Wiseman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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