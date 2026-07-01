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Extended lane closure in place on eastbound SR 512 near Puyallup after crash

By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com
Extended lane closure in place on eastbound SR 512 near Puyallup after crash A photo of a car crash that took out some cable barrier on SR 512. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)
By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com

PUYALLUP, Wash. — An extended lane closure on eastbound SR 512 is in place after a car took out some cable barrier during a crash.

One eastbound lane is blocked on SR 512 near SR 161 in Puyallup.

“Tow is on scene removing the vehicle. Our crews are on the way to fix the cable barrier,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated. “This will be an extended lane closure while crews make repairs.”

The crash initially happened just before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. There is no ETA for the lane reopening, as of this reporting.

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