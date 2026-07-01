Extended lane closure in place on eastbound SR 512 near Puyallup after crash

PUYALLUP, Wash. — An extended lane closure on eastbound SR 512 is in place after a car took out some cable barrier during a crash.

One eastbound lane is blocked on SR 512 near SR 161 in Puyallup.

“Tow is on scene removing the vehicle. Our crews are on the way to fix the cable barrier,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated. “This will be an extended lane closure while crews make repairs.”

Update: One lane remains blocked on EB SR 512 near SR 161 in Puyallup due to an earlier collision. Tow is on scene removing the vehicle. Our crews are on the way to fix the cable barrier. This will be an extended lane closure while crews make repairs. https://t.co/TIM8HhN4qB pic.twitter.com/r4gSRyXVXq — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) July 1, 2026

The crash initially happened just before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. There is no ETA for the lane reopening, as of this reporting.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group