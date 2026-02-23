Kent City Hall campus closed after someone dropped off a military-grade explosive

KENT, Wash. — Kent City Hall campus is currently closed after someone brought a military-grade explosive there.

Police say it has not been detonated and a bomb squad is on their way to the area to check it out.

All buildings located at 220 4th Avenue South are closed.

West Grove Street is also closed between 4th Avenue South and 2nd Avenue South.

Police will advise when the buildings and streets have reopened. No word on how long that will take.

KIRO 7 News has a crew headed to the area to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

