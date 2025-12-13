Kent cancels Christmas Rush for first time in 43 years as rising river floods race route

Kent Parks, Recreation & Community Services said Friday the city has canceled this year’s Christmas Rush 5K/10K, marking the first time in 43 years the race will not be held.

City staff said the decision came after rising river levels pushed water onto sections of the planned course.

Officials said the flooding made the route unsafe for the more than 800 registered runners and walkers, as well as volunteers and staff who support the annual event.

According to Kent Parks, the department spent significant time reviewing the conditions and exploring possible adjustments, including alternate routes.

However, the agency said “there are no other viable options” that would allow the race to go forward safely.

Organizers called the move “a difficult decision” and described the cancellation as unprecedented for the long-running community tradition.

Registered participants were notified Friday by email with instructions on refund options.

Updated information is also available through the city’s rainout line at 253-856-5020 (option 3).

The Christmas Rush has been held annually since the early 1980s and is typically one of Kent’s largest winter recreation events.

Officials said the current river conditions left them with no choice but to cancel the 2025 race.

