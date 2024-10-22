Kent bubble tea shop burglarized, thieves steal thousands in merchandise

A Kent bubble tea shop is seeking the public’s help after a break-in on the night of October 17 resulted in the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of inventory.

Drip Tea Kent, in the 200 block of Washington Avenue North, said six suspects broke into the store around 11:30 p.m., smashing a window and breaking a gate to gain access.

The shop, which opened in July 2024 after two years of construction, said the stolen goods included high-end streetwear brands such as Denim Tears, Hellstar, and Sp5der.

The owners are asking anyone with information to come forward and have started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of repairs and losses not covered by insurance.

“We’re so grateful for all the love and kindness you’ve shown us during this difficult time,” the shop posted, adding that they hope to bounce back soon with the community’s support.

Drip Tea has become a local favorite, known for its unique combination of retail and bubble tea under one roof, and the shop regularly hosts events like car meets and flea markets.





©2024 Cox Media Group