Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce tour stop in Seattle

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are coming to Seattle in 2025.

On Tuesday morning, the pair announced their Grand National Tour, which will hit 19 stadiums across North America next spring and summer.

The news comes just two weeks after Lamar released his latest album, “GNX,” which features SZA on two tracks.

The tour kicks off on April 19 in Minneapolis.

They’ll stop in Seattle at Lumen Field on May 17.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

A presale for Cash App Visa Card holders will launch on Wednesday.

You can view the tour’s other stops here.

