Katie Wilson officially sworn in as the Mayor of Seattle

SEATTLE — Katie Wilson was sworn in as the new Mayor of Seattle on Friday, marking a significant moment for the city’s leadership.

Wilson aims to tackle pressing issues, including homelessness and build trust with the community.

The inauguration ceremony attracted hundreds of supporters and grassroots activists, showcasing Wilson’s extensive organizing roots.

During her speech, Wilson highlighted trust as a major theme, emphasizing its importance in her administration’s relationship with the public.

“We’re in a moment that calls for vision and ambition, and also I know that the necessary foundation for ambition is trust,” She said to the crowd during her speech today.

She added that the people she is working with are, “…digging into all the subjects you might expect, housing, homelessness, transportation and climate action workers’ rights, public safety and on and on.”

To aid her administration, Wilson has formed a transition team consisting of dozens of volunteers and employees she is now hiring.

This team will focus on critical areas, ensuring that community concerns are translated into actionable policies.

Former Mayor Greg Nickels, who served two terms, voiced his support for Wilson’s new role. He remarked, “It takes a long time to transform a city. You have to be patient,” encouraging Wilson to navigate the complexities of the city’s governance with resilience.

He did not vote for her since he admits he wants to see continuity and for someone to be elected to a second term.

Despite not voting for her he hopes that she does win a second term, “I supported Mayor Harrel because I do believe in continuity…that (his re-election) didn’t happen so I’m very pleased to be here to offer my support and best wishes for success to Mayor Wilson.”

Wilson referred to herself as a kind of ”rabble-rouser" while reflecting on her campaigning style.

The mayor acknowledged the need to balance her grassroots activism with the broader responsibilities of her office.

She affirmed her capability to represent various aspects of the city, stating, “Can I be the mayor of the waterfront and the World Cup and the stadiums? Yes... yes I can.”

Mayor Wilson’s administration will proceed with discussions on her plans to address homelessness and other civic issues in the coming weeks.

Specific action plans will be developed as her transition team continues to engage community members.

