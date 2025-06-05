Kaiser Permanente unveils major expansion at Everett location

EVERETT, Wash. — Kaiser Permanente has opened its new expansion of the Everett Medical Center on Tuesday.

The expansion of the EMC will offer six new specialty care departments for Kaiser Permanente members in dermatology, endocrinology, podiatry, neurology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology, according to a press release from Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente’s Everett upgrades

Angela Dowling, regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Washington, spoke about the facilities expansion.

“We’re proud to deepen our commitment to health in Snohomish County,” Dowling said. “Everett is a wonderfully vibrant community that has seen tremendous growth over the past several years, and we are proud to be a part of that. The expanded Everett Medical Center brings more services into the community, making it easier for many residents to access care close to home,” according to the release.

Kaiser Permanente’s Everett facility announced in 2019 that the expansion would total 165,000 square feet, and purchased three nearby properties in 2020, according to HeraldNet.

The expansion also added advanced imaging and diagnostic services, including MRI, CT scans, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, and bone density testing, according to Kaiser Permanente.

Dr. Adam Jonas, internal medicine physician and district medical director for Kaiser in Snohomish County, noted a smoother patient experience.

“This medical center was built to meet the needs of Everett and neighboring communities. With technology that supports real-time care team coordination, along with centralized check-in, our patients will have a smoother and more seamless experience,” Jonas said in the release.

