Juveniles arrested after bomb threats made to 5 Thurston County schools

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two juveniles were arrested on Tuesday suspected of making voicemail bomb threats over the weekend to five Thurston County schools.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by Olympic View Elementary School staff on Tuesday reporting that a bomb threat was left on the school’s voicemail over the weekend.

During the investigation it was discovered that a similar threat was made to Mill Pond Elementary in Yelm.

TCSO partnered with the Yelm Police Department and together they were able to connect two juvenile suspects to both incidents.

The parents of both minors allowed law enforcement to look at the suspects’ phones where investigators found an app that was used to make the threats.

Investigators were then able to connect the two to three other similar threats at Rochester High School, Yelm Extension School and Ridgeline Middle School.

The juvenile suspects have refused to speak to law enforcement. Both have been booked into Thurston County Juvenile Detention.

