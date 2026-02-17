Juvenile shot while allegedly trying to rob drug dealer in Centralia

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A drug deal gone wrong in Centralia left one person shot on Friday after three juveniles allegedly attempted to rob the dealer.

At approximately 8:39 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue, the Centralia Police Department (CPD) reported.

Shot juvenile found during traffic stop

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over a vehicle that was occupied by three juveniles.

A passenger inside the vehicle told deputies they had just been shot. The person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

CPD detectives responded to the scene and made contact with three juveniles. During the investigation, detectives learned that the juveniles were meeting to purchase marijuana and had planned to rob the drug dealer.

The juvenile who was shot had reportedly brandished a gun before being shot, according to witnesses.

After being shot, the juvenile allegedly threw his gun out of the vehicle when officers conducted the traffic stop.

Gun recovered by K9

CPD deployed K9 Havik to search the area and eventually recovered the discarded gun.

Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was a silver four-door Honda-style sedan.

Law enforcement used the FLOCK camera system to locate the suspects’ vehicle and subsequently the potential suspects.

CPD noted detectives are actively working on the case.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group