July heat and drought conditions raise wildfire threat across Washington

July is usually the warmest and driest month of the year in western Washington. Long days and short nights can result in hot daytime temperatures and warm overnight readings. During periods of much warmer weather, urban areas often struggle to have nighttime temperatures cool only into the 60s, while more rural areas offer some relief, dropping into the 50s.

Cooler conditions during this warmest month of the year can be found along the outer coast and inland water shorelines, usually ranging from the mid-60s to the lower 80s.

During periods of really hot weather, there are a number of steps to help get relief from the heat. Examples include seeking air-conditioned facilities such as shopping malls and theaters, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and avoiding alcoholic beverages. Also conduct strenuous activities like running or jogging before or after the heat of the day, and avoid leaving children and pets in cars even if for just a few minutes.

Dry conditions and rising wildfire threat

Much of western Washington is dry. The U.S. Drought Monitor has much of the region as abnormally dry, while eastern Washington is in moderate or extreme drought.

The latest summer seasonal weather outlook continues to reflect good odds of warmer-than-average temperatures and below-average precipitation during the usually driest time of the year.

This combination of warmer summer weather and ongoing dry conditions means the region is ripe for wildfires. The warmer temperatures are going to simply amplify the wildfire potential this summer.

Much of the interior of western Washington already has outdoor burn bans in place into September. For the latest on outdoor burning in your area, visit your local fire district website.

Eastern Washington has already had over two dozen wildfires, with several active at this time. The Olympic Mountains have also had a wildfire — the Mount Tom Creek wildfire — that is still actively burning.

Soon, much of the rest of western Washington will likely experience more fires. Smaller fuels like unirrigated grasses and shrubs are dry and ready to ignite if prompted.

To help prevent fire starts, keep burning materials inside vehicles and tighten tow chains to avoid roadside fires. If camping, ensure campfires are cold before leaving the site. And now that the Fourth of July is in the rearview mirror, keep those leftover fireworks in storage until New Year’s Eve.

Unfortunately, longer-range forecast charts show there is no significant rain in sight to offer any relief from the dry conditions heading into at least the next few weeks.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. Follow him on X and Bluesky. Read more of his stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group