One dead, one in custody after deadly overnight stabbing in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in Kent overnight.

According to the Kent Police Department, patrol officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the Grandview Apartments just before midnight on June 4.

The officers found one person on the ground with no pulse. Despite aid from police and medics, the victim did not survive.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Kent man without incident after witnesses told police the suspect was still inside the residence.

Kent PD confirmed that the victim is a 26-year-old Kent man, who is known to the suspect and residents at the apartment.

“This incident was not random and there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to the public,” wrote Kent PD.

Kent Police Department detectives will handle the investigation.

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