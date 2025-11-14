Judge rules Bryan Kohberger must pay for victims’ urns as part of restitution

MOSCOW, Idaho — A judge in Idaho ruled that convicted killer Bryan Kohberger must pay for his victims’ urns as part of his restitution, despite Kohberger’s argument against it.

Kohberger killed four University of Idaho students-- Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves-- in their off-campus home on Nov. 13, 2022.

Over the summer, he was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole. His plea deal took the death penalty off the table.

Earlier this month, Kohberger’s attorney tried to fight the requirement, saying that he didn’t have the money to pay the tens of thousands of dollars in restitution to families. Restitution is meant to cover funeral expenses. Two families requested an extra $3,000 to cover the cost of urns for their children.

Kohberger claimed that he didn’t have the funds to pay for the original amount, let alone more.

“Defendant argues that restitution for funeral expenses should not be ordered given his other financial obligations associated with the case and his inability to earn money. He argues his consecutive life sentences preclude him from earning through employment and I.C. 19-5301 prevents him from profiting from the crime by way of book, movie or entertainment," court documents said.

Before the ruling, a judge noted that he had a five-figure sum of donations in his jail fund from family and the public.

A week later, the judge ruled in favor of the two families, awarding a separate amount to both the Goncalves family and Karen Laramie, Madison’s mother, for the cost of the urns.

The ruling said: “The amount at issue represents minimal additional burden on Defendant’s financial obligations in connection with this case. Further, he has received nearly enough through donations to cover the amount of restitution already ordered. While these funds may no longer be available to Defendant, it is foreseeable that he will continue to receive donations in the future, particularly given that much of the donated amounts came from his family. In addition, there is no reason Defendant cannot secure prison employment for remuneration.”

According to the ruling, Kohberger owes:

$3,007.79 for the two urns

$251,227.50 in criminal fines and fees

$20,000 for each family in a civil judgment

$31,964.67 in restitution orders to the families of Xana and Ethan

It went on to say that given Kohberger’s youth and limited needs in prison, “it is foreseeable that through employment and donations, Defendant may receive sufficient amounts over his life to at least come close to meeting his financial restitution obligations.”

Who were the students?

Maddie was 21 years old and from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

She was majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Maddie worked at Mad Greek Restaurant in Moscow when she wasn’t attending classes. She worked there with Xana Kernodle, who was also murdered.

Kaylee was a 21-year-old from Rathdrum, Idaho.

She was majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. According to her obituary, Kaylee was studying to become an elementary school teacher.

She joined the Alpha Phi sorority while at the University of Idaho.

Xana grew up in Post Falls, Idaho. She played volleyball, track, and soccer in high school, according to her obituary.

Xana was majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

She worked part-time at Mad Greek Restaurant in Moscow when she wasn’t attending classes. She worked there with Madison Mogen, who was also murdered.

Ethan died just two weeks after his 20th birthday. He was raised in Conway, Washington. He was born a triplet. His siblings, Hunter and Maizie, also attended the University of Idaho.

He started college in 2021 and rushed the Sigma Chi fraternity with his brother Hunter.

Ethan was majoring in recreation, sport, and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences, according to a news release from the university.

