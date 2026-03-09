Judge orders competency examination for man charged for Bellevue hit-and-run murder

SEATTLE — During an arraignment on Monday, a judge ordered that the man accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in Bellevue undergo a competency examination.

On Feb. 28, court documents say Mark Alexandar Adams was “lying in wait for a pedestrian victim” outside a YMCA.

Documents claim he drove directly towards 88-year-old Shinko Oshimo, hitting her hard enough that she came up onto the hood of his car before running her over.

Police say they were able to get Adams’ license plate number off the YMCA’s cameras.

ALSO READ: Court documents detail criminal history of Bellevue hit-and-run murder suspect

Documents state that after Adams left Bellevue, he headed for Tacoma, where he allegedly hit other people with his car that same day.

As of this writing, he has not been arrested in connection with the Tacoma incidents.

According to the court documents, Adams also has an active protection order against him out of King County, filed by his family.

He’s accused of stalking his elderly mother and her husband and using a knife to hold the couple up.

Adams appeared before a King County judge on March 9 for arraignment.

His defense requested a mental health competency examination based on conversations they had with their client late last week, saying that he “exhibited paranoid delusional beliefs.” The request was also made, given Adams’ history of multiple competency hearings.

During his hearing, which KIRO 7 attended, Adams interrupted the court proceedings, claiming that he was the King of Monaco and the Supreme Commander of the United States Armed Forces.

His defense asked that his competency exam be conducted at Western State Hospital, and prosecutors say they have completed paperwork for that evaluation.

Adams has previously been housed at Western State Hospital, where he and another inmate escaped in 2016.

The escape prompted a statewide manhunt. Officials blamed a loose window in their room, according to the Department of Corrections.

A camera on a bus spotted Adams in Des Moines and he was recaptured a day later. His co-escapee was captured in Spokane two days later.

His next hearing date is scheduled for March 24.

©2026 Cox Media Group