Man accused of ‘lying in wait’ before running over, killing a woman outside the Bellevue YMCA

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue man is accused of running over 88-year-old Shinko Oshimo in the Bellevue YMCA parking lot and killing her, then driving to Tacoma to hit two other pedestrians.

Mark Alexander Adams has been charged with Murder In The First Degree, and Hit And Run – Felony.

According to court documents, Adams allegedly was ‘laying in wait for a pedestrian victim’ outside of the gym on February 28.

Documents claim he drove directly towards her, hitting her hard enough that she came up onto the hood of his car before running her over.

Police say they were able to get Adams’ license plate number off the YMCA’s cameras.

Documents state that after Adams left Bellevue, he headed for Tacoma, where he allegedly hit other people with his car.

Tacoma incidents

In the first incident, according to the documents he followed someone on a skateboard, trying to match his pace.

“One of the victims suffered severe injury from the impact yet managed to roll out of the way of the Defendant as he reversed his car backwards to hit that victim again,” the documents state.

In the second incident, documents said he drove into a gas station parking lot, toward a truck driver who was heading back to his vehicle, then drove around a building and hit a different person from behind.

“The victim flew over the hood and windshield,” the documents state. Police say the person wound up with a spinal fracture.

Protection order

According to the court documents, Adams has an active protection order against him out of King County, filed by his family.

He’s accused of stalking his elderly mother and her husband and using a knife to hold the couple up.

Prosecutors call Adams a ‘danger to the community’ and set his bail at $5 million.

