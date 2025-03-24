Jonas Brothers coming to Seattle for 20th anniversary tour

SEATTLE — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Seattle later this year as a part of their Living the Dream 20th Anniversary Tour.

Kevin, Nick and Joe will be at the Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, September 22. They’ll be joined by famous DJ Marshmellow, and All American Rejects and Boys Like Girls will be their openers.

Nick and Joe, who have enjoyed solo and other group careers, respectively, will also play songs from those projects.

The last time the group was in Seattle was November 2023, where they played songs from their second album (released in 2007) to their latest tracks.

Tickets go on sale on March 27 at 10 a.m.

Jonas Brothers





