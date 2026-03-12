Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle responds to Michigan synagogue attack

Police in West Bloomfield, Michigan, responded to reports of shots being fired at a synagogue on Thursday.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle released a statement about the attack:

“The Jewish community is always concerned about security. Places of worship are meant to be sacred spaces. But Jewish institutions and synagogues incur significant security costs on an ongoing basis to ensure what should be a foundational American right - the freedom of religion. While details are still coming in from today’s attack in Michigan, it is just another reminder to the Jewish community of the necessity of this. For all religious communities, safety is critical as we gather to pray, celebrate, and grieve at our places of worship. We urge all elected, civic, and faith leaders to unequivocally call out this incident and the growing violence, intimidation, and harassment against Jews in our country.”

-Solly Kane, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle

The suspect was found dead in the vehicle that was driven into the building, Oakland County Sheriff Michaedl Bouchard said. No children or staff were hurt, but a security guard was hit by the vehicle. The person was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, CNN reported.

