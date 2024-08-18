JBLM beaches reopen for swimming, new safety measure in place

TACOMA, Wash. — After 33 days, the beaches at Joint Base Lewis-McChord have once again reopened for recreational swimming but now, with a few additional safety measures.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Hao Y. Li, 41, tragically passed away on Monday, July 15, while saving his son, Bo, during a swimming accident at American Lake on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), which forced base leadership to close the beaches to swimming.

Part of the closure was to complete the safety investigation into the drowning and to add additional safety measures in and around its beaches.

Measures include:

Swim lanes

Hooks and ring buoys

Depth markers

Additional rescue equipment on shore

Increased law enforcement patrols

Visitors are reminded that American Lake has no lifeguards on duty and caution should be taken when swimming.

JBLM warns that the risk for hypothermia is high year-round and that swimmers should swim with a partner and wear a life jacket.

