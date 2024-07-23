JBLM officer drowns while saving son during swimming accident at American Lake

An officer based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord drowned last Monday while heroically saving his son during a swimming accident, according to the U.S. Army and a verified GoFundMe established for his family.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Hao Y. Li, 41, tragically passed away on Monday, July 15, while saving his son, Bo, during a swimming accident at American Lake on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. when Bo slipped into deep water, prompting his father’s courageous rescue attempt.

Both Hao and Bo had to be resuscitated after the drowning incident. Despite lifesaving efforts, Hao did not survive.

Bo is now in stable condition in the ICU, thanks to his father’s heroic actions.

“We feel deep sorrow over the loss of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Li. He was a respected and admired member of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, and he will be profoundly missed,” said Lt. Col. Brian Evans, Battalion Commander. “His passing is a profound loss to our unit and all those that knew him. We are focused on providing any resources and support we can to his family to help them through this difficult time.”

Hao was known for his selflessness and deep love for his family. His wife, Stephanie, mother, Kelly Li, and son, Bo, were the center of his universe.

According to the Army, Hao was a brilliant Army Warrant Officer Technician, an expert in his craft, selflessly dedicated to his soldiers, and a generously loyal friend.

Li served as a property book officer with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, I Corps. He joined the U.S. Army in August 2005, completing basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and advanced individual training at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Li held various logistics specialist positions throughout his career and became a warrant officer in September 2015.

He deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, providing ground support for over 200 soldiers across four Forward Operating Bases.

His military awards include the Meritorious Service Medal (2 OLC), Army Commendation Medal (4 OLC), Army Achievement Medal (4 OLC), Meritorious Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Basic Recruiter Badge.

Li earned a bachelor’s degree in Management Study from the University of Maryland, University College, in May 2019.

Donations will support the family’s needs during this difficult time, including travel expenses for those coming from out of state. The family appreciates any support, whether through donations, kind words, or stories about Hao.

Following this incident, all beaches at Joint Base Lewis-McChord have been closed for recreational swimming until a safety investigation is completed.

