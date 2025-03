Joint Base Lewis-McChord has advised there may be loud noises coming from the base starting on Tuesday.

JBLM will be conducting large-scale day and night demolitions training from March 11th at 6:30 a.m. to March 16th at 7:00 p.m., according to a release from the base.

For more information on the operations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, visit their website: https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord





