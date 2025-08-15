Jacklyn Gise Bezos, mother of Amazon founder and philanthropist, dies at 78

Jacklyn “Jackie” Gise Bezos, a dedicated mother, philanthropist and co-founder of the Bezos Family Foundation, died peacefully at her home in Miami on Aug. 14, her family said. She was 78.

Born Dec. 29, 1946, in Washington, D.C., to Lawrence Preston Gise and Mattie Louise Strait Gise, Jackie grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She became a mother in high school, giving birth to her first child, Jeffrey, later known as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

As a young single mother, she worked days at a bank while attending night school. There, she met Cuban immigrant Miguel “Mike” Bezos, who worked the night shift. The two married April 5, 1968, beginning a nearly 60-year partnership rooted in love, respect and shared purpose. They later welcomed two more children, Christina and Mark.

Jackie was known for her devotion to family. She supported her children’s interests—from trips to Radio Shack for Jeff’s electronics, to cheerleading practices with Christina, to transporting Mark’s drum set in the family station wagon. Her home became a welcoming space for friends, neighbors and anyone in need of comfort, advice or a hot meal.

Education remained important to Jackie throughout her life. At age 45, she returned to college, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology with high honors from Saint Elizabeth University in 1991.

In 2000, Jackie and Mike founded the Bezos Family Foundation with their children and extended family. She played a key role in programs such as Vroom, which promotes early childhood brain development, and the Bezos Scholars Program, which supports student leaders in the U.S. and Africa. Her philanthropy extended to medical research, including work with Seattle’s Fred Hutch Cancer Center that advanced immunotherapy treatments.

Jackie also cherished her role as a grandmother, organizing “Camp Marmie” for her 11 grandchildren—an annual summer tradition filled with storytelling, problem-solving and adventure.

In 2020, Jackie was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a progressive neurological disorder. Her family said she faced the illness with dignity and courage, with Mike by her side through every stage.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Mike; children Jeff (Lauren), Christina (Steve) and Mark (Lisa); 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Her family expressed gratitude to the nurses, doctors and friends who supported her and asked that, in lieu of flowers, people honor her memory by supporting a nonprofit of their choice or performing a simple act of kindness.

