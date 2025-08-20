Local

Jack-knifed semi-truck snarls morning commute near JBLM

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Semi-truck crash on I-5
By KIRO 7 News Staff

DUPONT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says a jack-knifed semi-truck has blocked the left two lanes of southbound I-5.

It’s happening in DuPont near Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

The backups extend beyond Thorne Lane, and WSDOT says to expect heavy congestion throughout the morning.

As of 7:45 a.m., crews are working to clear the crash.

No word on when the lanes will reopen or whether there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read