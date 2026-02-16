Local

J. Cole announces concert at Climate Pledge Arena

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Wireless Festival 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) J. Cole headlines the main stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images) (Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)
SEATTLE — As part of his ‘The Fall-Off Tour,’ rapper J. Cole will be making a stop in Seattle on August 25 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The tour follows the announcement of his seventh studio album, ‘The Fall Off,’ which was released on February 6.

Live Nation said it is Cole’s first solo headline tour in five years.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 17, at the link here.

