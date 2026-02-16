J. Cole announces concert at Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE — As part of his ‘The Fall-Off Tour,’ rapper J. Cole will be making a stop in Seattle on August 25 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The tour follows the announcement of his seventh studio album, ‘The Fall Off,’ which was released on February 6.

Live Nation said it is Cole’s first solo headline tour in five years.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 17, at the link here.

