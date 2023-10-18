‘It’s very sad’: Only two 24-hour pharmacies left in Washington amid Bartell closures

There will be even fewer pharmacies to choose from after Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy this week.

That could possibly include Bartell Drugs, which was acquired by Rite Aid in 2020. In August, we told you when the Lower Queen Anne location shut down. It was the only 24-hour pharmacy in Seattle.

It now leaves Walgreens in Issaquah the last-standing 24-hour pharmacy in western Washington.

“With everything shutting down, like things are going to be a little less accessible,” said Bartell customer Descie Svennungsen.

Svennungsen, and her friend Inna Peck who lives in Queen Anne, said the Bartell Drugs on 1st Avenue was “the neighborhood pharmacy.”

Just last month, it became another location on the list of recent Bartell closures. That list includes locations in Lynnwood, Des Moines, Ballard, and downtown Seattle.

“It’s very sad, there’s hardly any places that are open 24 hours and especially anything for the community like a pharmacy. It’s pretty essential,” said Peck.

With Rite Aid filing for bankruptcy this week, it runs the risk of even more locations closing, potentially limiting access to medication.

The Walgreens in Issaquah and Spokane are now the only 24-hour pharmacies in the state. Those places aren’t accessible to everyone who may need medication after hours.

“It’s going to be so hard, there’s so many people in the city that don’t have cars, that can travel that far, you know. Or if they do use public transportation, it’s not very accessible to go out to Issaquah,” Svennungsen said. “Hopefully, something else will come out of it, you know, to make things more accessible for people.”

In Mill Creek, employees at the Rite Aid on 132nd Avenue told us it will be closing its doors on November 12.

We asked Rite Aid if there are more closures to come. They responded in a statement saying in part:

In connection with the court-supervised process, we intend to close certain underperforming stores to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance.

