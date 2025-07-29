It’s Seattle Fleet Week! Here’s your ultimate guide.

SEATTLE — A Seafair favorite is back: Seattle Fleet Week.

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1950 and is a chance for the public to meet sailors, tour ships, and more.





Parade of Ships

The celebration starts Tuesday with the Parade of Ships.

Ships from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and the Seattle Fire Department fire boat parade around Elliott Bay before docking at Pier 46.

It begins at 1 p.m.

You can watch along the Seattle waterfront and listen to narration by tuning into 88.9 Log Boom Radio. You can stream it live here. This marks the sixth year that Mercer Island High School’s student-run radio station has brought Seafair to listeners across the region.





Pier 46 Free Ship Tours

U.S. Navy ships will be open for public tours from July 31 through August 3.

Tours will happen daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tour lines may be cut earlier in the afternoon, depending on waiting times.

When arriving for public tours at the U.S. Coast Guard Base Seattle’s Pier 46 event entry, all visitors will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant government-issued photo identification and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint.

A temporary form of ID is not an acceptable form of identification.

All visitors are subject to search prior to entering the event area.

Flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes are required for tours aboard ships.

Bags, strollers, and wheelchairs are not allowed, and there is no holding area for personal items.





Pier 46 Displays & Exhibits

Visitors can stop by Pier 46 to check out exhibits from the U.S. Navy, the Applied Physics Laboratory, Navy League, Puget Sound Navy Museum, and the U.S. Marine Corps who will bring an artillery static display, military working dog demonstration, pugil stick simulator, and Humvee display.

There will also be food booths and opportunities to speak with sailors from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy.





Fleet Week Night at the Mariners

Cheer on the Mariners with sailors from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy on August 3 against the Texas Rangers. Purchase your tickets here.





Navy Band Northwest Performance

The U.S. Navy’s band will be performing on August 1 from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

They’ll be on the main stage at the Seafair Weekend Festival.

General admission is FREE on Friday courtesy of Windermere.

