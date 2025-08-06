It’s now safe to swim at these King County beaches

KING COUNTY, Wash. — It’s safe to swim again at four King County beaches.

Public Health says tested the water and found low levels of bacteria at Madison Park Beach in Seattle, Magnuson Beach in Seattle, Pritchard Beach in Seattle, and Meydenbauer Bay Beach in Bellevue.

The beaches were closed last week because of unsafe levels, which could make people and pets sick.

Beaches are tested once a week, usually on Monday or Tuesday afternoons.

Results are typically available by Wednesday.

Annual bacteria testing begins in mid-May and ends in mid-September.

Toxic algae testing begins in early June and ends in late October.

Public Health is asking people to stay out of the water at Houghton Beach in Kirkland and Lake Marcel in Carnation. Those are currently the two places where bacteria levels are too high for swimming.

You can see the latest results here.

