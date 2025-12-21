‘It’s not that deep, let it go:’ Man arrested for road rage assault in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — “It’s not that deep, let it go.”

That’s the message the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has for drivers after a man was arrested in Graham for a road rage incident where he was seen on dashcam assaulting a woman.

“Driving has been stressful lately with all the road closures and traffic lights out due to the recent storms. In this unfortunate incident, road rage got the best of one man and a woman, and the consequences were no good,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office prefaced.

On Dec. 17, around noon, deputies were called to an area at 224th Street E and Meridian E, near the Safeway, for multiple witnesses reporting a road rage encounter.

Witnesses told deputies that things escalated between a man and a woman in two separate cars. Both ended up getting out of their vehicles, and the man ripped off the woman’s driver’s door handle before assaulting her.

The 67-year-old man remained on scene and was cooperative with deputies. He was arrested for the assault and damage to the car.

The 55-year-old woman was checked out by fire crews for a head injury.

“If you ever experience a road rage incident, remember these two things: It’s not worth getting hurt or arrested over, and NEVER get out of your car. Call 911 immediately and move to a safe place to report. Road rage leads to bad things, and it’s not uncommon for someone to get hurt in a preventable situation. It’s not that deep, let it go,” PCSO said.

©2025 Cox Media Group